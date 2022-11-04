Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.52-$3.54 EPS.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,672. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 118.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Equity Residential by 17.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

