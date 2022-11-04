ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.54 million and $6.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,058.30 or 0.99994514 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00039534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01028729 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

