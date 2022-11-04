ERC20 Price Up 7.2% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $6.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,382.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007711 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00050720 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01028729 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.