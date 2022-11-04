Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131.95 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00010003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $131.95 million and $1.56 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00316263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00121899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00750876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00581219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00231977 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,845,600 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

