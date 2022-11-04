ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.89.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
