ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $16.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $650.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,071. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.