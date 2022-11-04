ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,303 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $279,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45,750.0% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
