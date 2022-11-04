ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,303 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $279,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45,750.0% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.