ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 5.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.