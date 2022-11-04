ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edison International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Shares of EIX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,323. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

