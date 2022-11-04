ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,309. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

