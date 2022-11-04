ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

