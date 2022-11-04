ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VIOG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.32. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.28 and a 1-year high of $249.46.

