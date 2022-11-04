ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,838 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,221,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 18,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,348. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.