ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50,862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,862 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 156,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.