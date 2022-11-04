ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SHM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,746. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

