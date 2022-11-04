ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $62.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.