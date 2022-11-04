ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.34. 19,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,819. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

