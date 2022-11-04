ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.74%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

