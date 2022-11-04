Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $16.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.21. 201,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

