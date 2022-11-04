Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $3.49 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $25.32 or 0.00121972 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $508.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,758.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00319036 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022726 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00736334 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.70 or 0.00586250 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00230843 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00253202 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,725,566 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.