Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.35. 6,294,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,497. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

