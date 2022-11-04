Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,516 shares of company stock worth $12,796,386. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

