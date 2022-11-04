Euler Price Tops $7.86 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $7.86 or 0.00037838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $78.03 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

