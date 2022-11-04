European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

European Wax Center Stock Down 3.1 %

EWCZ stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $878.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,875 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in European Wax Center by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 515,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

