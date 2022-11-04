EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,755. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 692.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

