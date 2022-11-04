EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.32. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 808.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

