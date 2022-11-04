Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $24.37. 2,834,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,269 shares of company stock worth $6,464,110 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Evolent Health by 27.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

