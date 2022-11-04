Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) PT Lowered to SEK 993 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $90.45 on Monday. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $169.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

