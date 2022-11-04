Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,042 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.24% of Exact Sciences worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after buying an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after buying an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after buying an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 194,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 17.4 %

EXAS traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,118. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

