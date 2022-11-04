Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

