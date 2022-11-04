Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 184,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $463.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

