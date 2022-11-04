F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 2,493 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F5 Stock Down 3.0 %

FFIV stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.39. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $43,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

