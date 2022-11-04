F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 2,493 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
F5 Stock Down 3.0 %
FFIV stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.39. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $249.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
