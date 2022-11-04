F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.62 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.47. 3,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,186. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,969. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in F5 by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $454,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $423,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

