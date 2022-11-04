F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.62 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.23.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of FFIV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.47. 3,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,186. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in F5 by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $454,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $423,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.