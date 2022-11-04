Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
LON FA17 opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
Further Reading
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.