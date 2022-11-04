Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPI. Raymond James upped their target price on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 4,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.48 million, a P/E ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

