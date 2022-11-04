Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $17.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.93. 205,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.59.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

