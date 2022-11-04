Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 9,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $257.70. 46,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.18.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

