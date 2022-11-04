Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $67,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $228,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 407,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

