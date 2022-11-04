Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 407,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

