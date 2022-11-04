Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

Shares of FIS opened at $57.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

