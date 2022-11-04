Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Down 3.1%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. 6,201 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.