FidoMeta (FMC) Price Tops $0.0149 on Exchanges

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a market cap of $224.11 million and approximately $7,576.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.32001054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012499 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01499006 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,906.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars.

