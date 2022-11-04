FidoMeta Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $218.71 million and $8,615.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01499006 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,906.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.