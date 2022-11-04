Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $6.71 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

