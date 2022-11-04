Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Shares Up 0.1%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 45,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 74,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

