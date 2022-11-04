Filecoin Price Reaches $6.08 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00029184 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $379.69 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 313,588,070 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

