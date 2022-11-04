Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

