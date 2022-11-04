Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

