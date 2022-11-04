Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $86,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GS opened at $348.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $415.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

