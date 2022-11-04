Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions comprises approximately 1.8% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Financial Institutions worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISI. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

FISI stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Financial Institutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.